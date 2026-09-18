'Went to meet ex-colleague in Gurugram’: Delhi man allegedly murdered, body found in drain

A 31-year-old Delhi man who went missing after leaving a restaurant in southeast Delhi to meet his former colleague in Gurugram was allegedly murdered, with his body later dumped in a drain, police said on Thursday.

The Delhi Police have arrested the man's former colleague, Anya Vats, and her associate, Sanyam Sachdeva, in connection with the alleged murder of Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, a resident of Sarita Vihar.

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According to PTI, Manchanda's sister lodged a missing-person complaint at the Lajpat Nagar police station on September 11, five days after he was last seen.

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On September 6, Manchanda had gone shopping with his sister at Central Market, Lajpat Nagar, and later visited the Golden Dragon Restaurant in Lajpat Nagar-II. Around 4 pm, he left the restaurant, telling his family that he had a meeting in Gurugram and would return home by around 10 pm, police said.

When he failed to return and his mobile phone was found switched off, his family tried to trace him. A case under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was subsequently registered, police said.

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During the investigation, police found that Manchanda's last phone call was with Vats, his former office colleague. He had also told his family that he was going to Gurugram to meet her, police said.

Both their phones were subsequently switched off, following which police analysed CCTV footage and technical data and conducted inquiries at the offices of Manchanda and the suspect.

Vats emerged as a prime suspect and surveillance was mounted on her, police said. Investigators later detected a new mobile number being used by her, whose analysis indicated her presence in Uttarakhand.

A police team was sent to Uttarakhand, where Vats and Sachdeva were traced and apprehended.

During interrogation, the two allegedly disclosed that they had murdered Manchanda and disposed of his body in a drain near their house in Gurugram, police said.

An unidentified body had been recovered from a drain under the jurisdiction of the Badshahpur police station in Gurugram on September 10.

Photographs of the body were obtained and shown to Manchanda's family, who identified it as him. Police said the identification was also supported by the clothes and physical description visible in the photographs.

The two accused were arrested and produced before a court, which granted them five-day police custody remand.

Family questions handling of body

However, in a statement, Manchanda's family raised questions over the handling of his body.

The family alleged that Gurugram Police had found Manchanda's body on September 10, a day before the missing-person complaint was lodged in Delhi. They further alleged that the body was cremated in "extraordinary haste" on September 14 without informing them and without following due process.

The family also alleged that Manchanda's body was not uploaded on ZIPNET, a database used to help identify unidentified bodies and trace missing persons, ANI reported.

Delhi Police are questioning the arrested suspects to ascertain the motive, establish the complete timeline of the alleged crime, identify any other accomplices and collect technical and forensic evidence.

Further investigation is underway, police said.