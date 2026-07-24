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Home / Delhi / We’re victims: Students want ‘leak-proof’ education system

We’re victims: Students want ‘leak-proof’ education system

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:13 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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CJP supporters during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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“We are the victims, we want justice”, “Hands off our future”, “Power of people is greater than the people in power”. These hard-hitting slogans greet people at the protest site in Jantar Mantar, urging the government to wake up from its slumber and face the ground reality.

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Thousands of students from various parts of the country have taken to the streets demanding a “leak-proof” education system and a better future.

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“I have come here from Jharkhand. I am a CLAT aspirant and a victim of the paper leak incident. There were allegations of compromise against the consortium which conducted the exam this year. But the matter was buried because only 80,000 to 2 lakh students take the exam,” Mudassir Imam told The Tribune.

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“We were protesting peacefully, but the police action on July 20 tried to provoke us. Still, we will choose peace any day. If dissent is crushed, it will only add to the vigour of the movement,” he said.

Another protester, who had been preparing for several competitive exams, said he had quit because he had lost faith in the system.

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“Paper leak incidents have been reported under every regime. But what is missing this time is accountability. The deaths of 20 students itself should be a wake-up call for any government. Why should we have to take to the street if the government does its job and the Education Minister resigns on his own? Does he have no conscience?” he said.

Many opposition leaders and political outfits have shown solidarity with the protest. Will that help or go against the movement?

“Everything is political, my friend. The biggest factor of this protest is that it is a people’s movement. It is not run by any one party or association. The platform is open to anyone who shares our angst and frustration,” said Meena Negi, a NEET aspirant.

Youngsters dressed as Spider-Man, others wearing symbolic shackles, Modi masks and taping their mouths shut, tried to grab attention while conveying their message.

“We will try every peaceful means available to make our point. The government must remember that this is not a one-off movement that will fizzle out over time. We are here to stay till the Education Minister resigns,” Amit Sharma, who was in one such costume, said.

The ground zero also reflected support, camaraderie and determination. “There is no dearth of food, water and love here. No one goes hungry. We try to ensure that the protest site remains clean. Doctors, medical students and voluntary organisations are doing a commendable job by providing first aid and basic medications,” a volunteer said.

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