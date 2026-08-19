West Asia conflict hits Delhi Government pocket

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The cost of strengthening 162.712 km of roads in Delhi has gone up sharply as rise in bitumen prices amid the war situation in West Asia pushed up the estimated expenditure on two major road projects.

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At its sixth Expenditure Finance Committee meeting for the financial year 2026-27, the government approved Rs 467.66 crore for strengthening roads under the East and North maintenance zones. The approved amount includes an increase of Rs 72.55 crore linked to the higher cost of bitumen.

The revised approvals cover 58.292 km of roads in the East maintenance zone and 104.42 km in the North zone. For the East zone, the earlier approved amount was Rs 147.08 crore. This has now been raised to Rs 169.14 crore after taking into account the lowest tender bid and other prescribed items.

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For the North zone, Rs 247.31 crore had originally been approved for the 104.42-km road stretch. The revised approval has now gone up to Rs 298.52 crore after adding the other prescribed components.

The increase is significant when compared with the original estimates. The department had put forward revised initial estimates of around Rs 587.94 crore for the two projects. However, the amount finally approved by the EFC was about Rs 467.66 crore, based on the lowest bids received in the tenders.

In the East maintenance zone, the revised estimate for strengthening the 58.292 km road network stood at Rs 215.23 crore, against the original approval of Rs 147.08 crore. The lowest tender bid, however, came in at Rs 164.55 crore. After adding the other prescribed items, the EFC approved expenditure of up to Rs 169.14 crore.

The North maintenance zone saw a similar increase. Its revised estimate for 104.42 km of roads reached Rs 372.71 crore, compared with the original estimate of Rs 247.31 crore. The lowest tender bid was Rs 290.44 crore. With other prescribed items added, the approved amount was fixed at Rs 298.52 crore.

The main reason cited for the rise in cost is the sharp increase in the price of bitumen, a key material used in the road strengthening work. According to the document, bitumen cost Rs 40,831 per metric tonne before the war situation in West Asia. By the time of the tender, the rate had risen to Rs 80,140 per metric tonne.

The department attributed the increase to disruption in supplies from West Asia. The price change has, therefore, become a direct factor in the revised cost of the two road projects, even though the final approvals remained below the revised estimates submitted by the department.

The EFC has also asked the Public Works Department to look beyond the immediate road strengthening work in areas where traffic pressure and road sensitivity are high. It has directed the department to examine the possibility of using cement concrete roads on such stretches.