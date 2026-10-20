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Home / Delhi / West Bengal man dies by suicide in Gurugram

West Bengal man dies by suicide in Gurugram

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:16 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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A man from West Bengal allegedly died by suicide after slitting his throat with a blade in Gurugram’s Sector 56 area.

The deceased has been identified as P Karmakar, a native of West Bengal. According to the police, he had been staying at his sister’s house in Sector 64 for some time.

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The police said Karmakar allegedly slit his throat with a blade. Preliminary investigations and questioning of his family members revealed that he had been experiencing mental stress for some time and was undergoing medical treatment. The police are recording statements of family members to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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“Preliminary investigations suggest that it may be a case of suicide. The exact cause of death will be established after the post-mortem report is received. The police are taking necessary legal action in the matter,” said Inspector Sukhpal, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sector 56 police station.

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