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Home / Delhi / West Delhi suicide: Dowry demands, 'failure' to conceive child drove victim to take extreme step; husband, father-in-law held 

West Delhi suicide: Dowry demands, 'failure' to conceive child drove victim to take extreme step; husband, father-in-law held 

The family members of the deceased alleged that they were unable to fulfil dowry demands, due to which Kajal was regularly harassed

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:27 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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An investigation into the suicide by a woman in west Delhi’s Khayal revealed that the victim was subjected to harassment for dowry and 'failure' to conceive child even after three years of marriage, the police said on Friday. 

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Two persons, including the husband and father-in-law of the victim, have been arrested, they added.

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According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Hareshwar Swami, a PCR call regarding the death was received on Wednesday.

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A local team rushed to the spot and IO found a woman namely Kajal, wife of Rohan, aged about 24 years, lying dead inside her rented room. Preliminary inspection revealed a ligature mark around her neck and a chunni tied to the window grill. During inquiry, inspection by the Crime Team and FSL Team was conducted. Relevant exhibits were lifted and seized, the DCP said.

During further inquiry, it was revealed that the marriage of deceased Kajal had taken place about three years ago and the couple had no child. In view of the circumstances, the matter was informed to the SDM, Rajouri Garden.

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The deceased was shifted to GGS Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Statements of the parents and family members of the deceased were recorded before the SDM.

Based on the allegations and facts that emerged during the inquiry, a case under Sections 80/85/3(5) BNS was registered at the Khyala police station and investigation was taken up.

The police subsequently arrested Rohan, husband and Rajesh, father-in-law of the victim.

During investigation, it was revealed that Kajal was allegedly subjected to harassment by her husband and in-laws for dowry and monetary demands after her marriage.

The family members of the deceased alleged that they were unable to fulfil these demands, due to which Kajal was regularly harassed. It was also alleged that she was subjected to mental and physical cruelty as she could not conceive a child even after three years of marriage. The continuous harassment allegedly drove the victim to take the extreme step.

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