Western disturbance unlikely to bring respite to Delhi AQI

While a western disturbance is likely to bring rainfall to the Himalayan region till November 13 and Kashmir on November 12, its impact on Delhi will be minimal, offering no respite from pollution in the national capital. Winds will continue to blow from the northwest, carrying the impact of stubble burning to Delhi.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 303 in the ‘very poor’ category. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), wind speeds will be in the northwest direction and are expected to decrease to 8-10 kmph in the evening, when winds will blow from the west. Experts say these winds will carry the impact of stubble burning to Delhi.

On Tuesday, the AQI at IIT Delhi was 390, Pusa 382 and Chandni Chowk 379, making these the worst-affected areas in the national capital.

Manoj Kumar, an analyst with the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), said, “The impact of stubble burning will continue to bother Delhi as the wind will flow from the northwest direction. The pollution in the first two weeks of November is due to biomass burning and thereafter, by the end of the month, it will be from usual sources like industry, vehicular emissions, among others.”

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He said rainfall had been erratic this year owing to El Niño.

Doctors say rising pollution levels pose a serious health concern for pregnant women and children, who are particularly vulnerable to poor air quality.

Dr Alka Chaudhary, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, said, “Rising pollution levels pose a serious health concern for pregnant women and children, who are particularly vulnerable to poor air quality. Prolonged exposure to pollutants can increase the risk of pregnancy complications, including preterm birth, low birth weight and impaired foetal development. In children, it can aggravate respiratory conditions such as asthma, trigger recurrent cough and allergies, and potentially affect lung development. I am currently receiving approximately 10-15 complaints per day, with concerns ranging from respiratory discomfort to persistent cough, throat irritation and breathing difficulties.”

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Dr Vikas Mittal, director and pulmonologist at CK Birla Hospital, said children were particularly vulnerable, with exposure increasing the risk of asthma attacks and impaired lung development, while older adults could experience a worsening of existing heart and respiratory conditions.

“In my practice, we are primarily seeing patients with an acute exacerbation of pre-existing respiratory conditions. However, I have not observed a significant post-Diwali surge in patient numbers, as festive celebrations can also influence hospital attendance. Individuals experiencing throat irritation, sneezing or mild cough often seek consultations with general practitioners. Therefore, specialist OPD numbers represent only a fraction of the overall burden. A comprehensive assessment of pollution’s impact would require broader population-level studies rather than relying solely on daily patient counts from individual clinics,” he said.