‘What’s the urgency?’: Delhi HC declines Youth Cong plea for CEC protest

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined an urgent hearing on a plea by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) challenging the decision of the Delhi Police to deny permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The court listed the matter for Monday.

“What is the urgency? We will hear it on Monday,” the court observed while declining the request for an early hearing.

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Senior advocate Sanjay Ghosh mentioned the matter before Acting Chief Justice Nitin Vasudev Sambare, seeking an urgent hearing on the petition challenging the police order dated October 1.

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The petition, filed by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib, challenges the denial of permission for the proposed demonstration. The organisation had submitted its application on September 25, seeking permission to hold a peaceful protest involving around 100 to 150 people.

The IYC had undertaken to comply with all lawful conditions concerning security, traffic management, discipline and the maintenance of public order.

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The plea, filed through advocate Roopesh Singh Bhadauria, national chairman of the IYC Legal Cell, argues that the state’s power to regulate peaceful democratic assemblies cannot be treated as an unfettered authority to prohibit them.

It also challenges the alleged mechanical application of guidelines governing protests, contending that restrictions on fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution must meet the tests of legality, necessity and proportionality.