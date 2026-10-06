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Home / Delhi / ‘Where were 300 MPs? Rahul Gandhi is doing theatrics’: BJP hits back at Congress over EC protest

‘Where were 300 MPs? Rahul Gandhi is doing theatrics’: BJP hits back at Congress over EC protest

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi cites the Election Commission’s latest press release, claiming that no formal request from Congress or its delegation to meet the poll panel had been received

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:30 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi being detained by police personnel after over eight-hour sit-in inside Akashvani Bhawan premises for not being allowed to march towards the Election Commission's office, during a protest march against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi. (AICC via PTI Photo)
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BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the opposition party’s protest at the Election Commission office accusing it of creating a “theatrics” after the poll panel issued a statement clarifying its position on the proposed meeting.

Trivedi cited the Election Commission’s latest press release, claiming that no formal request from Congress or its delegation to meet the poll panel had been received. He said the ECI learnt around 4 pm through the Delhi Police DCP that Gandhi wanted to meet its officials.

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“Rahul Gandhi asked for time, and when time was given, he did not go,” Trivedi said, adding that the Commission had offered to meet Congress representatives and had also offered to send a senior official to receive their memorandum.

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He questioned the Congress’ claim that around 300 MPs were part of the protest.

“Where were the 300 MPs?” Trivedi asked, arguing that the numbers visible at the protest did not match the Congress’s claim. He also questioned why senior Congress lawyers and leaders were not part of the delegation.

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The BJP further attacked the Congress over its reported attempt to seek a meeting with the Election Commission at Parliament, arguing that constitutional authorities cannot simply be “summoned” by Parliament or political parties.

The ruling party also criticised Congress protesters for entering the Akashvani premises, asking why they did so if their objective was merely to stage a demonstration.

Taking a swipe at Gandhi’s repeated political setbacks, Trivedi compared the Congress leader’s attempts to relaunch himself to satellite launch vehicles.

“The Congress should now be called FSLV-Failed Satellite Launch Vehicle,” he said.

Trivedi, addressing the press conference at party headquarters alleged that the Congress was trying to manufacture a confrontation with constitutional institutions after failing to substantiate its allegations against them, accusing the party of being “frustrated” and rejected by voters.

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