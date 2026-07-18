DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / White sheets, plainclothes cops mark Delhi Police operation to shift Wangchuk to hospital

White sheets, plainclothes cops mark Delhi Police operation to shift Wangchuk to hospital

Pre-drawn operation planned overnight following directions from Delhi High Court and medical advice recommending Wangchuk's hospitalisation, say sources

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:27 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, waves as he is shifted to a hospital from Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 18, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

White sheets, plainclothes police personnel and a plan to deploy network jammers marked Delhi Police's operation to shift activist Sonam Wangchuk to a government hospital on Saturday after his health deteriorated during a 20-day hunger strike, police sources said.

Advertisement

The pre-drawn operation was planned overnight following directions from the Delhi High Court and medical advice recommending Wangchuk's hospitalisation, they said.

Advertisement

According to the sources, senior officers received instructions from Police Headquarters around 1.30 am to ensure that Wangchuk underwent a medical examination and was admitted to hospital.

Advertisement

Soon afterwards, senior officers of the New Delhi district assembled at Mandir Marg police station to chalk out the operation.

A police source said a security drill was conducted to assess how Wangchuk could be shifted "without confrontation" in less than a minute.

Advertisement

The officers also discussed deploying network jammers around the protest site to prevent the rapid circulation of videos during the operation, the source said.

Around 5 am, senior officers gathered near Jantar Mantar for a final briefing. Deputy Commissioner of Police of New Delhi briefed the deployment before the operation commenced, said the source.

According to the source, plainclothes police personnel carrying large white sheets moved towards the stage where Wangchuk was on a hunger strike.

On receiving a signal from senior officers, they covered the stage with the sheets before shifting the activist to an ambulance waiting nearby.

The sheets were used to prevent members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and others from recording and circulating videos of Wangchuk's removal, the source said.

"If visuals of Sonam Wangchuk being shifted to hospital had gone viral immediately, it could have led to a large gathering at Jantar Mantar," the source said.

With Parliament's Monsoon Session beginning next week, Delhi Police was keen to ensure that no crowd built up at the protest site, the source added.

There was brief commotion during the operation, with police claiming that some of the protesters attempted to obstruct the implementation of the High Court's directions.

In a statement, Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted for essential medical care on the advice of medical experts.

"As per orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice, due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," the statement said.

Police also denied allegations by some protesters that force was used during the operation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma told PTI that Wangchuk was shifted in accordance with the High Court's order after his health deteriorated.

"Following the directions of the High Court and according to the health conditions and medical advice, we have taken Sonam Wangchuk to the appropriate government hospital, which was a much-needed medical intervention and under medical supervision," he said.

Sources said Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar reviewed the situation at Police Headquarters on Friday and directed senior officers to ensure that law and order was maintained across entire city.

Security was later intensified in and around Jantar Mantar, across parts of the New Delhi district, and at Safdarjung Hospital, where Wangchuk was admitted. Heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces, along with barricading at key locations, was put in place to regulate the movement of protesters and visitors and prevent any untoward incident, officials said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts