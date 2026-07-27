Who are the 3 student leaders seen with Rahul Gandhi? Meet Neha Bora, Anjali and Danish

Three student leaders from the All India Students Association (AISA), Neha Bora, Anjali and Danish Ali were among the prominent faces seen alongside Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during his press conference on Saturday, bringing the student led agitation into the national political spotlight.

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Neha Bora, the National President of AISA, has been one of the key faces of the ongoing student protests. She has been actively involved in raising concerns over alleged irregularities and accountability in the education and examination system, as well as the treatment of students participating in protests.

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Alongside her were Anjali, AISA Secretary at Delhi University (DU), and Danish Ali, Joint Secretary of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) from AISA.

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Their presence alongside Rahul Gandhi highlighted the growing political attention around the student movement and the issues being raised by protesters.

The appearance came amid continuing protests in Delhi, with student groups demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and paper leaks.

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The agitation has also seen participation from students and youth groups from different universities and organisations.

Rahul Gandhi used the press conference to raise concerns over the handling of the protests and alleged action against demonstrators. The Congress leader also demanded accountability from the government over the issues raised by students.

For AISA, the presence of its three student leaders alongside the Leader of Opposition marked a significant moment as the protests moved beyond university campuses and protest sites into the centre of the national political conversation.

Neha Bora, Anjali and Danish Ali now represent three different levels of student leadership, from AISA's national organisation to DU and JNU making their appearance with Rahul Gandhi a notable development in the ongoing student agitation.