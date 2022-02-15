Who controls bureaucrats in Delhi – LG or Delhi govt? SC to hear on March 3

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, February 15

Who should control bureaucrats in Delhi – the elected Delhi government or the Centre through the Lt. Governor?

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to take up on March 3 the legal dispute between the Delhi Government and the Centre regarding control over administrative services in the national capital.

On behalf of the AAP government, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi urged a Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana that the matter should be taken up urgently and Bench obliged him.

The tussle between Delhi Lt Governor and the elected Government of NCT has remained unresolved as the Supreme Court on February 14, 2019 delivered a split verdict on the issue of control of administrative services.

A Bench of Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan had different views as to who had powers to appoint and transfer officers of State Public Services under Entry 41, List II of the Constitution.

In view of the split verdict, the issue of “services” was referred to a larger Bench. Now the issue will come up before a three-judge Bench set up by the CJI.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP Government has been at loggerheads with LG Anil Baijal and his predecessor Najeeb Jung, accusing them of creating obstructions in its functioning at the behest of the Centre.

This was the second verdict of the top court on the power tussle between Lt Governor of Delhi—appointed by the Centre --- and the elected Government led by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

In July 2018, the Supreme Court had ruled that Delhi Lt Governor of Delhi did not have independent decision-making powers. A five-judge Constitution Bench had said the LG was generally bound to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers, except on three subjects reserved for him or where he differs with the decision of the elected NCT government and decides to refer an issue to the President.

All decisions of the NCT Council of Ministers have to be communicated to the LG. However, such communication does not mean LG’s concurrence is required, it said.