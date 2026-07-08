Who is Dr Om Prakash Vyas? Meet the new chairperson of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights

The Delhi government has appointed Dr Om Prakash Vyas as the new chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), reviving the statutory child rights body after nearly three years.

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A legal expert and former police officer, Dr Vyas brings decades of experience in law, human rights and child welfare to the role.

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He previously served as chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Delhi, and as Joint Registrar (Law) at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), where he worked for more than 27 years in both the investigation and legal divisions.

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Dr Vyas began his career in the police force, investigating several high-profile and sensitive cases across the country. He was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service on Republic Day in 2009.

An alumnus of the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, he earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB), a Master’s degree in Human Rights from the University of Sydney, Australia, on a full scholarship, a Master of Laws (LLM), and a PhD in Law.

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During his tenure at the NHRC, Dr Vyas played a key role in drafting guidelines on arrests, custodial deaths and encounter deaths. He also authored a book on bonded labour published by the commission.

He has represented India at various United Nations forums and is a Fellow of the Australian Federal Police College, Canberra.

Dr Vyas is also a visiting faculty member at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, police training colleges, administrative training institutes and universities in India and abroad, where he delivers lectures on law and human rights.

He has also served as a member of a central fact-finding committee led by Justice Narsimha Reddy that investigated alleged human rights violations in West Bengal through multiple field visits.

With his appointment, the DCPCR is expected to resume its role in addressing issues related to child protection, education, juvenile justice, child abuse and the functioning of child care institutions in the national capital after remaining non-functional for nearly three years.