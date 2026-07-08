DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Who is Dr Om Prakash Vyas? Meet the new chairperson of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights

Who is Dr Om Prakash Vyas? Meet the new chairperson of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights

With his appointment, the DCPCR is expected to resume its role in addressing issues related to child protection, education

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:25 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Om Prakash Vyas
Advertisement

The Delhi government has appointed Dr Om Prakash Vyas as the new chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), reviving the statutory child rights body after nearly three years.

Advertisement

A legal expert and former police officer, Dr Vyas brings decades of experience in law, human rights and child welfare to the role.

Advertisement

He previously served as chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Delhi, and as Joint Registrar (Law) at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), where he worked for more than 27 years in both the investigation and legal divisions.

Advertisement

Dr Vyas began his career in the police force, investigating several high-profile and sensitive cases across the country. He was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service on Republic Day in 2009.

An alumnus of the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, he earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB), a Master’s degree in Human Rights from the University of Sydney, Australia, on a full scholarship, a Master of Laws (LLM), and a PhD in Law.

Advertisement

During his tenure at the NHRC, Dr Vyas played a key role in drafting guidelines on arrests, custodial deaths and encounter deaths. He also authored a book on bonded labour published by the commission.

He has represented India at various United Nations forums and is a Fellow of the Australian Federal Police College, Canberra.

Dr Vyas is also a visiting faculty member at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, police training colleges, administrative training institutes and universities in India and abroad, where he delivers lectures on law and human rights.

He has also served as a member of a central fact-finding committee led by Justice Narsimha Reddy that investigated alleged human rights violations in West Bengal through multiple field visits.

With his appointment, the DCPCR is expected to resume its role in addressing issues related to child protection, education, juvenile justice, child abuse and the functioning of child care institutions in the national capital after remaining non-functional for nearly three years.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts