'Who is L-G; elected govts are not allowed to function', says Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, January 17

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in Delhi assembly, on the issue of teachers training programme in Finland said that LG’s denial to the proposal of teachers’ training in Finland was an example of a feudal mindset.

“Though BJP MPs themselves have studied in foreign countries, they won’t, however, allow any improvement in the education system meant for poor kids. This is a perfect example of the feudal mindset,” Kejriwal said in the house.

He said, “Who is LG? Where has he come from? We are an elected government. If we have okayed the proposal then who is he to stop the file?"

Kejriwal compared Delhi’s LG with Viceroy. He added that elected state governments were not allowed to work.

Earlier in the day, five BJP MLAs were marshalled out after they had reached the well of the house and protested against the speaker. BJP MLAs said that the speaker was not allowing discussion on the corruption issue. Speaker ordered marshals to take some of BJP MLAs out of the house while leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri himself walked out of the house for not allowing them the discussion on corruption.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva said the way CM Kejriwal was debating with the Lt. Governor of Delhi and trying to misinterpret Supreme Court's observation as orders it shows that Kejriwal has lost his political confidence post exposure of corruption & nepotism in his government by several inquires ordered by the present Lt. Governor be in liquor scam, class room construction, jal board scam and above all advertisement recovery case.

“Lt. Governor. Since 1952 several elected governments of all parties have come but all accepted that Delhi is a union territory and hence the Lt. Governor is the Administrator who has ultimate prevailing power both on reserved & transfer subjects of governance,” said Sachdeva.