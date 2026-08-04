Who is Mohammad Irfan, the Delhi hawker whose CJP protest videos went viral

Mohammad Irfan, a 35-year-old Delhi-based hawker whose videos from the Jantar Mantar protest went viral on social media, has emerged as one of the most talked-about faces associated with the agitation.

Advertisement

Irfan, who lives in a Sawda JJ Colony in Delhi, has no political affiliation and has never received formal education. Despite this, he gained traction after videos of him reciting the Preamble to the Constitution at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest circulated widely online. His speech about the struggles of workers in the unorganised sector and the need for better access to democratic rights, labour rights, social equality, healthcare, and education resonated with many, helping him draw tens of thousands of subscribers on YouTube daily.

Advertisement

He has said that he learned about the Constitution and public issues through Google voice search.

Advertisement

His growing popularity brought him into the spotlight when his YouTube channel was terminated by the platform, citing violations of Terms of Service. The decision triggered reactions from social media users, following which the channel was restored.

The attention around Irfan also grew after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited him at his residence in Delhi following the widespread circulation of his videos. During the meeting, Irfan said he did not seek anything personally and wanted the government to focus on issues faced by labourers and poor people.

Advertisement

Irfan has also spoken about participating in earlier protests, including the anti-CAA and NRC protests in 2020. For him, protests represent the right of citizens to question decisions and raise concerns.