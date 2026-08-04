DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Who is Mohammad Irfan, the Delhi hawker whose CJP protest videos went viral

Who is Mohammad Irfan, the Delhi hawker whose CJP protest videos went viral

From selling goods on Delhi streets to becoming a widely shared face online, Irfan’s videos brought him sudden attention

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:18 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mohammad Irfan, a 35-year-old Delhi-based hawker. Video grab/Social media
Advertisement

Mohammad Irfan, a 35-year-old Delhi-based hawker whose videos from the Jantar Mantar protest went viral on social media, has emerged as one of the most talked-about faces associated with the agitation.

Advertisement

Irfan, who lives in a Sawda JJ Colony in Delhi, has no political affiliation and has never received formal education. Despite this, he gained traction after videos of him reciting the Preamble to the Constitution at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest circulated widely online. His speech about the struggles of workers in the unorganised sector and the need for better access to democratic rights, labour rights, social equality, healthcare, and education resonated with many, helping him draw tens of thousands of subscribers on YouTube daily.

Advertisement

He has said that he learned about the Constitution and public issues through Google voice search.

Advertisement

His growing popularity brought him into the spotlight when his YouTube channel was terminated by the platform, citing violations of Terms of Service. The decision triggered reactions from social media users, following which the channel was restored.

The attention around Irfan also grew after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited him at his residence in Delhi following the widespread circulation of his videos. During the meeting, Irfan said he did not seek anything personally and wanted the government to focus on issues faced by labourers and poor people.

Advertisement

Irfan has also spoken about participating in earlier protests, including the anti-CAA and NRC protests in 2020. For him, protests represent the right of citizens to question decisions and raise concerns.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts