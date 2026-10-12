Who is Neha Bora? JNU scholar emerges face of voter roll protests

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“I am in detention. The movement is not.” This was the message from Neha Bora after she was detained during the protests against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, a statement that captured her growing role in the agitation.

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The 29-year-old national president of the All-India Students Association (AISA) has emerged as one of the prominent faces of the protests, alongside the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke. While Dipke has helped bring the campaign against alleged voter deletions into public focus, Bora has mobilised student groups and linked the issue to wider concerns over democratic rights and institutional accountability.

Bora’s profile has grown through her presence on the streets, her speeches and her calls for protesters to regroup despite police detentions and restrictions on demonstrations. On Saturday, after protesters were prevented from reaching Jantar Mantar, she urged them to assemble at Dilli Haat, signalling that the agitation would continue despite the crackdown.

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From JNU to the streets

A doctoral scholar at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s School of Arts and Aesthetics, Bora’s political journey began before the current electoral controversy. She studied at Delhi University and became involved in theatre during her undergraduate years, an experience she has described as broadening her understanding of people and society.

The anti Citizenship Amendment Act protests of 2019-20 proved a turning point, drawing her towards student activism. She subsequently became involved in campaigns around education, examination-related controversies and students rights, eventually rising to the national presidency of AISA, a Left-affiliated student organisation.

Her visibility expanded during the July protests over alleged examination irregularities, when she joined demonstrations demanding accountability from the government. She also participated in a 23-day hunger strike alongside educationist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Why she matters in current agitation

Bora’s prominence alongside Dipke reflects the coming together of two different political networks. The CJP has been associated with the campaign against alleged voter roll irregularities, while AISA brings an established student organisation and its network of campus activists to the mobilisation.

The October 10 protest brought student and youth outfits together around demands for electoral accountability and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Protesters allege large- scale deletions from voter lists, claims the Election Commission disputes.

For Bora, the agitation also fits into a longer argument about the right to dissent and the accountability of public institutions. Her calls to continue protesting after detentions have helped make her a recognisable voice in a movement that draws support from different groups rather than a single political organisation.

Her prominence does not make her the sole leader of the agitation. Instead, she has become one of its visible organisers and public voices, connecting student politics with a broader campaign over electoral accountability. Whether that visibility develops into a lasting role beyond the current protests remains to be seen.