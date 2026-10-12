Who is Neha Bora? JNU scholar emerges face of voter roll protests
Mobiliser for agitation: The AISA president has brought student politics and street mobilisation to the centre of the agitation, sharing the spotlight with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke
Neha Bora, national president of the All India Students' Association (AISA), looks on during a protest seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi.
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