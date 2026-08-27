Who owns Jasola drain? Agencies pass the buck after 15-yr-old’s death in Delhi

As Mithun’s family mourns the death of the 15-year-old whose body was recovered from the Jasola drain after days of searching, the question of who was responsible for the open and debris-filled drain remains unresolved, with the buck being passed from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and then to the irrigation and flood-control authorities.

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While Mithun’s mother is still grieving the loss of her son, government agencies have continued to dispute responsibility for the drain. The development comes days after the MCD suspended a junior engineer in connection with the incident.

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The latest version from the area councillor’s side is that, “on paper”, the drain does not fall under the jurisdiction of either the MCD or the DJB.

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Manish Chaudhary, husband of Sarita Vihar councillor Neetu Chaudhary, said the area where Mithun fell into the drain came under their ward, while the spot where his body was eventually recovered fell under the Shaheen Bagh ward.

“The child had apparently fell into an open drain while chasing a kite. He was subsequently swept away by the water,” he said.

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He said the condition of the drain was not a recent development and that residents had lived with the open drain for generations.

“I am also a resident of Jasola, and the drain has not been open only today. People have been living in this village for around 300 to 350 years. As far back as we can remember, the drain has been in the same condition. We have heard from our ancestors that this was a drain dating back to the British era,” he said.

Chaudhary said several agencies and stakeholders needed to share responsibility for the condition of the drain. “The MCD also has some responsibility, the local developer has a role, and the flood-control authorities also have a role,” he said.

The DJB has maintained since the beginning of the case that the drain is not under its maintenance. Officials had said that the Kachha Nallah, which carries treated effluent from the Okhla STP, had been handed over to the MCD and was not maintained by the DJB.

With the MCD pointing towards the nature and flow of the drain and the councillor’s side also referring to the role of flood-control authorities, the responsibility has now extended to the Irrigation Department as well.

The Tribune contacted DJB officials again on Wednesday for further clarification, but they did not respond till the filing of this report.

Last rites performed at native village

Mithun’s father Awadesh Kumar took his son’s body to their native village in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh. Family members said they left for their native village around 9 pm on Tuesday, where the last rites were performed.