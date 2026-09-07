Who owns the collapsed Satya Niketan building? Delhi Police issue lookout notice against 3 Gurugram-based brothers

The owners of the five-storey building that collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, killing six people, have been identified as Gurugram-based brothers Hari Ram Bansal, Anand Bansal and Azad Bansal.

The Delhi Police have issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Hari Ram, identified by officials as the owner of the collapsed building, as he remains untraceable. Police teams are conducting searches at multiple locations to trace and apprehend him, official sources said.

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The building, located near Delhi University’s South Campus, housed a boys’ paying guest (PG) accommodation. It collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was reportedly underway.

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Police have registered an FIR at the South Campus police station against Hari Ram and others under charges including culpable homicide, negligence in maintaining a structure and endangering the safety of others.

Rescue operations entered their second day on Monday, with NDRF teams continuing to search the debris.

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According to officials, 11 people have been rescued, while six people died in the incident.

BJP RK Puram MLA Anil Sharma said there was no exact figure available for the number of people inside the PG when the building collapsed. He estimated that around 16 to 17 people, including students and labourers, could have been present.

“The upper estimate was 13 children and 3-4 labourers—making a total of around 16 or 17 people,” Sharma said, adding that the rescue operation was expected to conclude by Monday afternoon or evening.

Sharma said the building, which he described as around 40 years old, was undergoing repair or alteration work in the basement or ground-floor area. He suggested that load-bearing walls may have been disturbed, but the exact cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has directed authorities to immediately seal illegal five-storey buildings across the city as part of a wider safety crackdown following the Satya Niketan collapse.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also revisited the site on Monday to review the rescue operation and safety measures.

With inputs from ANI/PTI