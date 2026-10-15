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Home / Delhi / ‘Why are they raising objections now?’ CM Rekha Gupta targets Opposition over SIR protests

‘Why are they raising objections now?’ CM Rekha Gupta targets Opposition over SIR protests

Questions role of CJP, asks why it was not organising protests over issues in other states, particularly Punjab

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Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:02 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File Photo
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Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Rekha Gupta on Wednesday accused the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of politicising the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, questioning their opposition to the exercise and alleging that they were misleading the public after losing power.

“Why were no such voices raised earlier? Why are these being raised now?” Gupta asked, pointing out that the Election Commission had conducted SIR several times in the past, irrespective of which party was in power at the Centre or in the states.

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Citing Delhi, she said the last SIR in the Capital was conducted in 2002, when the Congress was in power at the Centre. She questioned why the party had failed to win a single seat in the Delhi Assembly since 2015 and accused the AAP of objecting to the exercise only after losing the Assembly election.

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Gupta argued that the AAP had come to power following an earlier revision of electoral rolls and accused both parties of opposing the exercise for political reasons rather than raising genuine concerns.

Targeting the Opposition’s protests in Delhi, the Chief Minister alleged that the demonstrations were inconveniencing traders and residents and causing losses worth thousands of crores of rupees. She accused the parties of opposing democratic processes because they had failed to secure power.

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Turning to Punjab, where the AAP is in power, Gupta raised concerns over drug networks and the law and order situation in the state. Referring to a murder reported there on Tuesday, she questioned why Opposition leaders were not protesting over the issue.

“A murder took place in Punjab yesterday. Why are the same leaders not protesting over the law and order situation there?” she asked.

She also criticised the Congress, alleging that its political ambitions remained focused on returning to power and that it believed the country’s leadership should remain within the Gandhi family.

Gupta further claimed that the Opposition was troubled by India’s development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its growing international standing. She alleged that the parties were joining hands with people abroad who are hostile to India to undermine the country.

Questioning the role of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), she asked why it was not organising protests over issues in other states, particularly Punjab.

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