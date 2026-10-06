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Home / Delhi / 'Why has he not deleted it?’: BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of amplifying fake AI video involving journalist, Delhi Police

'Why has he not deleted it?’: BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of amplifying fake AI video involving journalist, Delhi Police

BJP’s attack comes amid a wider political confrontation between the ruling party and the Congress over allegations concerning democratic institutions

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:57 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a protest march from Parliament towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) office in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI
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The BJP on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the alleged circulation of a fake AI-generated video involving a woman journalist and a Delhi Police officer, accusing the Congress ecosystem of deliberately spreading 'false narratives' against constitutional institutions.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that an “independent content creator” first circulated the purportedly fake video, following which it was amplified by multiple Congress-linked accounts and leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.

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Bhandari claimed the episode followed a 'pattern' in which a purportedly false narrative is first introduced through an individual content creator and subsequently amplified by the wider Congress ecosystem to create public hostility towards state institutions.

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He specifically questioned why Rahul Gandhi had not deleted his social-media post after the video was allegedly found to be fake.

“This fake AI-generated video has been found to be false. Why has Rahul Gandhi still not deleted his tweet?” Bhandari asked.

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He also questioned whether the Congress IT cell had any role in commissioning or directing the creation of the alleged fake video.

Bhandari further alleged that such campaigns risk undermining the credibility of journalists who conduct legitimate ground reporting. He asked whether the Congress ecosystem was using 'paid volunteers and workers' to enter protests and subsequently discredit the media and the fourth estate.

The BJP spokesperson broadened his attack beyond the Delhi Police episode, alleging that Congress and Rahul Gandhi were attempting to “delegitimise” constitutional institutions through what he described as a sustained campaign of misinformation.

Bhandari said the BJP wanted Rahul Gandhi to answer whether he accepted accountability for amplifying what he described as a 'false' claim and whether the Congress leadership would explain its alleged role in spreading the narrative.

He also accused the Congress ecosystem of attempting to create 'street anarchy' through misinformation and claimed that the alleged campaign could eventually target institutions beyond the Delhi Police, including other constitutional authorities.

BJP’s attack comes amid a wider political confrontation between the ruling party and the Congress over allegations concerning democratic institutions, with both sides accusing each other of undermining constitutional mechanisms.

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