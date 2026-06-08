Why is the BJP silent on CJP and Pradhan?

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All that the party has officially mentioned in relation to the satirical Gen Z movement founded by communication strategist Abhijeet Dipke is the source of its funding.

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The BJP has alleged that Dipke is funded by the Hungary born US billionaire investor George Soros who, the saffron ranks maintain, has a stake in destabilising the current Narendra Modi led dispensation. The CJP has however dismissed these allegations and framed the movement as a spontaneous reaction to CJI Surya Kant's "cockroaches" reference in relation to the country's jobless people -- a remark the CJI, who has said his remarks were taken out of context by the media.

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Save this (CJP's funding), the BJP has said not said anything official about CJP's maiden protest at Jantar Mantar yesterday or its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, currently at the centre of a controversy triggered by NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and CBSE's on screen marking revaluation mess.

Dipke, who led the agitation in Delhi yesterday, has now given an ultimatum to the Government and said "remove Pradhan or get ready for more ground protests."

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The BJP appears unfazed and is not in a mood to heed the calls for Pradhan's removal. Party leaders privately say CJP protests are engineered and not organic and that the NTA and the CBSE are course correcting on the exam and paper revaluation irregularities.

BJP president Nitin Nabin, while engaging party workers in Jharkhand's Ranchi this week, said India's youth "will never be dictated by those sitting abroad".

"Some people have labelled India's youth as anti-establishment. India's youth are known for their innovation and enterprise. The term anti establishment does not fit their description. Those who wish to take our youth towards negative politics be warned that youngsters here will always practise positive politics and protest within democratic means, not outside. They will never act as puppets to foreign forces," Nabin said at the party meeting in Jharkhand in veiled remarks at the CJP.

BJP president's tone came the closest to giving away BJP's plans about the future of Dharmendra Pradhan.

Party sources also pointed to similar past instances to argue why the BJP won't act under pressure to oust Pradhan.

"The BJP has never acted under pressure. Past instances bear testimony to this," a senior leader said.

The reference was to how Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past resisted opposition pressures to unseat senior ministers Sushma Swaraj (alleged to have a conflict of interest on account of her daughter representing former IPL boss Lalit Modi in a court matter); Ajay Mishra (whose son is facing trial for the killing of four Lakhimpur Kheri farmers); Smriti Irani (over controversies around her education degrees) and most recently Hardeep Singh Puri (for alleged exchanges with deceased child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein).

The only exception (to acting under public pressure) was when the BJP in 2018 was persuaded to sack MJ Akbar, minister of state for external affairs, after he was accused of sexual harassment by a woman journalist.

BJP leaders privately said Pradhan's fate would be decided in the next round of Cabinet reshuffle due before the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

They also described Pradhan as an important election strategist of the party who has delivered jey and tough battleground states for the BJP.

Pradhan was widely credited for the BJP's third successive victory in Haryana in 2024 and in Odisha where the Biju Janata Dal was displaced after 24 years in 2024.

He later steered the BJP led NDA to a win in Bihar assembly elections in 2025. Prior to this, Pradhan was BJP's election in charge in Uttar Pradesh in 2022; Uttarakhand in 2017 and Jharkhand in 2014 -- states where the party won.

Pradhan's closeness to BJP's chief strategist and union home minister Amit Shah is also counted among his major advantages.

That said, BJP leaders also say the next cycle of cabinet revamp will determine the future of Dharmendra Pradhan, one of BJP's most prominent and most controversial faces today.