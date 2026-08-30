‘Why no distinguished jurist appointed as Supreme Court Judge?’ asks Justice Ujjal Bhuyan

Lamenting that no “distinguished jurist” had been appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court in the last 76 years, Supreme Court Judge Ujjal Bhuyan on Sunday favoured the elevation of reputed legal scholars, saying it would add diversity and talent to the Bench.

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Article 124(3)(c) of the Constitution of India states, “A person shall not be qualified for appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court unless he is a citizen of India and is, in the opinion of the President, a distinguished jurist.”

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Speaking at the 13th convocation of the National Law University, Delhi, for the LL.M. programmes, Justice Bhuyan said, “No jurist has been appointed so far to the Supreme Court, though the Constitution has completed more than 76 years. It is regrettable that this provision has remained one of our Constitution’s unused mandates.”

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Despite Article 124(3)(c) of the Constitution enabling such an appointment, no person other than High Court judges or practising lawyers had reached the Supreme Court in the last 76 years, he said.

“No legal academic has yet been appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court despite there being some brilliant minds who could have made a substantial contribution had they become part of the Bench,” Justice Bhuyan pointed out.

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He said either the Centre and the Collegium had found that there was not enough depth in Indian academia to be seriously considered for judgeship, or they had not “seriously explored this provision thus far”.

Justice Bhuyan dismissed the objection regarding legal scholars lacking practical experience, calling it a “very shallow objection”, as distinguished academics had been appointed as judges of constitutional courts in the US, the UK, Canada and Kenya.

He cited the examples of Felix Frankfurter, a law professor at Harvard University, and Samuel Miller, a physician-turned-lawyer, who were nominated as judges to the US Supreme Court.

“A distinguished jurist can be a great value addition to the Bench. By his or her scholarship, he or she can make a visible contribution to the decision-making process at the top level,” he said.

“The reason for having this provision of ‘distinguished jurist’ is to diversify the Bench with talented judges. It was believed that with their academic scholarship, such a category of distinguished jurist would not remain constricted by narrow technicalities, thereby being in a stronger position to deal with public law issues. Opinions have been expressed that a university professor can contribute significantly to the judicial system. I have no reason to take a different view,” Justice Bhuyan said.

Several “highly talented” law academics in India had been under-appreciated and, therefore, unable to contribute more meaningfully to the development of law in the country, he said.

The Supreme Court, as the nation’s moral, legal and constitutional conscience keeper, was “above technicalities”, and academia, the Bar and the Bench must reflect India’s real diversity, Justice Bhuyan said.