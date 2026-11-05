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Home / Delhi / 'Why were you negotiating with us then': CJP on Jitendra Singh's 'foreign funding' remarks

'Why were you negotiating with us then': CJP on Jitendra Singh's 'foreign funding' remarks

Singh alleged that CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke received funds from the US, while its co-founder Ashutosh Ranka got money from Pakistan

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New Delhi, Updated At : 07:21 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Tagging a post on Jitendra Singh's remarks, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a meme of a man carrying bundles of notes on his head. Tribune file
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders on Thursday mocked Union minister Jitendra Singh over his 'foreign funding' remarks on anti-SIR campaign and asked "why were you negotiating with us then".

Singh on Tuesday alleged that CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke received funds from the US, while its co-founder Ashutosh Ranka got money from Pakistan.

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The BJP leader further charged that anti-India organisations and foreign-funded groups, including Pakistani politicians, were financing a campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and accused "self-styled activists" of manufacturing a false narrative.

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Tagging a post on Singh's remarks, Dipke said, "Aur Saurav ko???". He also shared a meme of a man carrying bundles of notes on his head.

Tagging Dipke's post, CJP's Saurav Das said, "Eeei bhai, thoda targeting should be redirected both of ur ways too! mujhe detox karne do! thanks Jitendra bhai for forgetting me."

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Sharing another post on Singh's remarks, Ranka asked "why were you negotiating with us then".

In another post, Ranka said, "Paper leak kisne karaye? Pakistan. School barbaad kisne kiye? Pakistan. Vote chori kisne krwayi? Pakistan. Desh mein berozgaari kisne failayi? Pakistan."

He also shared a picture of Das and him speaking with Singh and Union minister J P Nadda during the protest against the government over the NEET issue, and wrote "foreign hand".

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Singh had named Dipke and Ranka while making the allegations.

The minister in charge of the science and technology department had said foreign-funded NGOs, deep-state operatives and anti-India forces were behind the campaign, and cited the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) as a measure aimed at checking the flow of foreign funds.

"There is sufficient evidence to show that they are being funded by unauthorised sources, including anti-India NGOs and anti-India organisations operating within and outside the country," he had said.

"Those who have appointed themselves as leaders are receiving funds from foreign sources. Dipke has been receiving funds from US-based donors. Ashutosh Ranka has been paid by Pakistani politicians and is also receiving funds through his handlers," the minister had alleged.

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