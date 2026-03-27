What initially began as a mysterious stabbing by unknown assailants in a park turned into a chilling case of betrayal and conspiracy in central Delhi, as police arrested a 24-year-old woman and her alleged accomplice for orchestrating a brutal knife attack on her husband inside their home in Patel Nagar, officials said on Friday.

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The accused have been identified as Laxmi (24) and Karan (22). The victim, a resident of Baljeet Nagar, sustained multiple stab wounds and is currently undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

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According to police, Laxmi initially claimed that her husband was attacked by two to three unidentified men when he stepped out to buy food. Based on her statement, an FIR was registered at Patel Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir said.

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However, the DCP added that suspicion arose when investigators scanned CCTV footage from the area.

Police found inconsistencies in the timeline and movement described by Laxmi, and the footage did not support her version of events, prompting further questioning.

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During the investigation, police discovered that Laxmi had allegedly conspired with Karan, a resident of Baljeet Nagar, with whom she had been in contact for the past few years. Officials said that although she had married the victim for financial stability, their relationship deteriorated over time due to frequent disputes.

Investigators revealed that Laxmi later rekindled her association with Karan and the two plotted to "remove" her husband. On the day of the incident, she allegedly called Karan to their house under the pretext of threatening the victim. The situation escalated when Karan got into an argument with the victim and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing.

Police said the duo then fabricated a story of an attack by unknown persons in a park to mislead investigators.

Acting on technical evidence and local inputs, police tracked down Karan and apprehended him from under the Shadipur flyover late on March 25, within 24 hours of the incident. Laxmi was subsequently arrested for her role in the conspiracy.

The weapon used in the crime was later recovered at Karan’s instance, police added.