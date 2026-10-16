Will be arrested soon, says CJP leader Abhijit Dipke

CJP leader Abhijit Dipke on Thursday night said he would be detained on Thursday night or Friday and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should declare an emergency in India.

"I am being followed and watched here. They will pick me up tonight, or tomorrow, for sure. There has never been a situation where a citizen is being asked not to unfurl the Tricolour. We are only asking for accountability. We simply want the government to find a new person to replace CEC Gyanesh Kumar," Dipke sald.

Advertisement

He questioned the judicial custody of his colleagues Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das.

Advertisement

Reacting to the reports that at Pitampura they will burn an effigy of cockroaches along with that of Ravana, Dipke said, “They only think of cockroaches even in dreams.”