Will expose BJP’s ‘black magic’: AAP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 14

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in a scathing attack on the BJP, launched its “washing machine” campaign here today. The party demonstrated that corruption cases against the Opposition leaders were dropped after they joined the BJP.

AAP’s Delhi state convener Gopal Rai and Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj launched the campaign from the party headquarters.

Through a dramatic enactment, Bharadwaj demonstrated “how corruption accused leaders were cleaned through BJP’s washing machine”.

A big washing machine was placed on one side of the stage and a big jail (Central Jail) was shown on the other side. The act showed that those who agreed to join the BJP were put in the washing machine by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and those who refused to step back from social service were put in jail.

Bharadwaj demonstrated the “cleaning” of Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam CM), Ajit Pawar and Ashok Chavan on stage, and “how after getting washed in the washing machine of the BJP, the ED and the CBI no longer bothered them”. The party said former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was also sent behind bars, who talked about the rights of tribals. “The ED gave him an offer to go in the washing machine. But Hemant said he would keep fighting for the tribal society,” a party leader said.

Bharadwaj further alleged that today the country was being run by only two agencies, the ED and the CBI.

The AAP workers also demonstrated that when “Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain did not succumb to the ED and CBI pressure, the BJP and their agencies fabricated cases against them and sent them to jail”. Rai said for the Lok Sabha election campaign, now they were launching the “washing machine” campaign “to expose the black magic of the BJP”.

Four teams will also demonstrate this campaign in the four Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi till May 23 that the AAP is contesting from – New Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi.

The party has been criticising the BJP for the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case on March 21. Last week, the SC gave Kejriwal interim relief to campaign for the elections.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP