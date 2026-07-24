Will monitor steps taken to curb NEET paper leak, says Supreme Court
On the steps to curb the NEET paper leaks, SG Tushar Mehta tells the court that the Centre is willing to walk 10 extra miles to address the problems faced by children
Protesters in large numbers continue their protest at Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
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The Supreme Court on Friday said it will monitor steps taken to curb NEET paper leak, after the Centre submitted that some stringent measures were being taken.
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The apex court referred to the temporary measures being taken to securely conduct the NEET exam, saying ad-hoc-ism had created trouble for years.
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The court said it expected the government to take concrete steps on cyber security and data protection as the NTA plans computer-based test for NEET-UG exam from the next year.
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On the steps to curb the NEET paper leaks, SG Tushar Mehta told the court that the Centre is willing to walk 10 extra miles to address the problems faced by children.
He said everything is being done under the supervision of highest executive level.
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