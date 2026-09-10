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Home / Delhi / Will not transfer case from HC as things have started moving: SC on Delhi building collapse

Will not transfer case from HC as things have started moving: SC on Delhi building collapse

On September 8, the top court had said that if necessary, it might transfer the case

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:49 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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National Disaster Response Force personnel watch as an excavator clears debris during search and rescue operations, at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi. PTI file
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The Supreme Court on Thursday said it is not transferring to itself the Satya Niketan building collapse case being heard by the Delhi High Court as "things have started moving".

A Bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahdevan said it does not want to disturb the existing situation and the high court will continue to monitor the compliance of its directions in a short interval.

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The five-storey building housing a boys' paying guest (PG) accommodation in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday, leaving seven dead and 12 injured.

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Senior advocate Ajit Sinha, who has been appointed amicus curiae in the matter, submitted that he has come to know through his sources and media reports that civic authorities have started acting against unauthorised constructions and PG accommodations and anything beyond four storeys is being demolished.

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), also urged the bench not to transfer the case from the high court as civic authorities were acting in a more focused manner.

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The Bench accepted the suggestion of the amicus curiae and the SG, and said it is not transferring the case and that its earlier directions against unauthorised construction shall be complied with.

On September 8, the top court had said that if necessary, it might transfer the case.

The building owner, his wife and son have been arrested, while five MCD officials have been suspended in connection with Sunday's collapse.

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