Will postpone February 16 mayoral polls, Delhi L-G office tells Supreme Court

New Delhi, February 13
The office of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on Monday told the Supreme Court that it would postpone the February 16 mayoral election to a date after February 17.
A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, which posted for February 17 a plea filed by AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi seeking early holding of the mayoral poll, observed that nominated members cannot vote in the election.
"Nominated members cannot go for election. The constitutional provision is very clear," the bench observed.
As the top court bench posted the matter for hearing on Friday, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the office of the LG, said the February 16 election would be postponed to a date after February 17.
The apex court had on February 8 sought responses of the office of the LG, pro tem presiding officer Satya Sharma of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and others on Oberoi's plea.
