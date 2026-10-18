Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday vowed to continue the agitation despite what he described as illegal arrests and detentions, saying it would re-strategise after Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were released.

Dipke said he expected both to be released on Sunday and was on his way to meet advocate Vrinda Grover to discuss legal matters.

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“Once Saurav and Ashu come, we will gather, re-strategise, and determine how to move forward. Given what we have witnessed over the past few days, including the illegal arrests and detentions, it is clear that there is an attempt to intimidate us. However, we will neither be intimidated nor back down.

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“This is a long battle, and we are fully prepared for it. Hopefully, both of them will be released today,” Dipke said.

The immediate episode began on Friday, when Dipke was detained ahead of the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally at Central Park in Connaught Place. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was in force in Central Delhi at the time.

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On Saturday, Dipke was granted conditional bail and released from Mandir Marg Police Station after police said he was required to sign a peace bond. He was subsequently booked under Sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS in a fresh preventive proceeding, separate from the October 10 action.

CJP head of legal affairs Ratna Singh challenged the legality of Dipke’s detention, saying, “The SEM Court should release Abhijeet Dipke, as his arrest is unlawful. He merely urged people to unfurl the Tiranga — how can that by itself be a crime?”

The protests form part of a wider Opposition campaign against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The CJP has received support from parties including the DMK, TMC and AAP.