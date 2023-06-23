Will redevelop industrial areas, create 6L jobs: Kejri

New Delhi, June 22

The Kejriwal government has set its sights on creating a staggering 6,00,000 job opportunities by embarking on an ambitious project to redevelop non-conforming industrial areas, stated an official press release.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed his determination to transform all 26 Non-Conforming Industrial Areas into recognised Conforming Industrial Areas through a comprehensive redevelopment plan.

The CM conducted a comprehensive review during the high-level meeting held today. The meeting discussed the progress made so far, identified challenges, and formulated strategies to expedite the redevelopment process.

According to an official release, during the review meeting, officials from the Department of Industries explained that as per Delhi’s Master Plan, the demarcation of land for residential, commercial, and industrial use is the responsibility of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

However, when the expansion of residential, commercial, and industrial activities took place in Delhi, the DDA could not keep up with the pace of development. As a result, unauthorised colonies began to emerge due to unavailability of residential colonies. — ANI

DDA’s failure