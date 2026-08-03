DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Will show my scholarship letter if PM Modi shows his degree: CJP founder Dipke

Will show my scholarship letter if PM Modi shows his degree: CJP founder Dipke

Dipke said he financed his US education through a scholarship from Boston University and an education loan

article_Author
PTI
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Updated At : 04:23 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke speaks during an interview in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, on Monday. PTI
Advertisement

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday said he is ready to show his scholarship and loan sanction letters for his US education if Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes his degree public.

Advertisement

A Surat-based RTI activist had sought a probe into the finances of Dipke's father, a retired government employee who sent his son abroad for education.

Advertisement

"I am ready to disclose my scholarship letter and education loan letters. Will PM Modi show his degree," Dipke told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Advertisement

Dipke's remarks were apparently in response to demands by activists and political opponents, who have been seeking official verification and public inspection of university registries to check authenticity of Modi's degrees.

Dipke said he financed his US education through a scholarship from Boston University and an education loan.

Advertisement

He is a post-graduate in public relations from the College of Communication at Boston University, and returned to India in June this year.

"I have received a scholarship from Boston University for my education. I also availed an education loan for my studies there. It has to be repaid. Everyone is free to investigate," Dipke said.

"I am ready to show my letters of scholarship and education loan along with my degree. PM Modi should show his degree and make it public. If he does so, I am ready to make my documents public," Dipke said.

"Whenever people raise their voice against this government, they start sending the ED and CBI. Let them come to my home and investigate. I am ready to show my letters, but if the PM is sending ED, he should also send his degree and make it public," he said. "My degree is authentic and I expect that Modi's degree will also be authentic,'' he added.

To a query on whether CJP will become a political party, Dipke said, "I feel that media is disappointed with the existing political parties. We don't have any such intention (of forming a political party) as of now and want to keep it as a public movement for now." "What will we do by becoming a political party when votes are stolen? People are losing faith in politics because they vote for someone in the morning and someone else's government is formed in the evening," he said.

"MLAs and MPs jump from one party to another. When parties are broken by sending ED and CBI, what is the use of becoming a political party," Dipke said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts