Winter smog slows film shoots in Capital

As winter pollution settles over Delhi, the city's film-shooting calendar appears to shift towards the final months of the financial year, with filmmakers submitting fewer applications during the peak smog period and activity picking up between January and March.

A reply obtained through an RTI application shows that 118 of the 209 applications received by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) under the Delhi Film Policy in 2024-25 and 2025-26 came between January and March. This accounts for nearly 56.5 per cent of the total applications.

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The monthly figures show a marked contrast during the pollution season. In 2024-25, October and November recorded just two applications each, while September and December saw none. The numbers rose sharply in the following months, with January receiving 24 applications and February recording 29, the highest for any month across the two financial years. March received nine.

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A similar pattern, though with a different monthly distribution, emerged in 2025-26. October received eight applications, followed by two in November and one in December. March, however, recorded 28 applications, followed by February with 21 and January with seven.

An official attributed the lower application numbers during October-December to smog and poor visibility, which make outdoor filming difficult.

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The DTTDC received 108 applications in 2024-25 and 101 in 2025-26. Of these, 41 and 56 applications, respectively, were approved. The others were either withdrawn or involved changes in shooting dates or locations. No application was pending approval when the RTI response was issued.

The records also point to limited financial assistance under the policy. Only one film, “12th Fail”, received a subsidy of Rs 30,08,464 during the two-year period. No other film had been received for consideration for financial assistance.

Introduced in 2022 to promote Delhi as a filming destination, the policy has seen around 39 films and web series shot under its framework till 2025, according to a DTTDC official.

The official said nearly 95 per cent of films shot in Delhi were filmed at Chandni Chowk and Connaught Place. Productions such as “Kesari 2” used the Red Fort, Sunder Nursery and Delhi University's North Campus, while “Mardaani” featured lanes in Chittaranjan Park.

Separately, the government utilised Rs 30 crore for the International Film Festival of Delhi, the RTI information showed.