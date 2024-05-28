Without water for seven days

Sector 21, Gurugram, is facing acute shortage of water and almost every house in the sector has to depend on tankers. Nearly 1/3rd of the houses in this sector have not received water for almost seven days and some of the houses only get five to ten buckets of water on alternate days. People are facing frequent water shortages and when water flows from taps, it is at very low pressure. The frequent failure of continuous electricity supply has only compounded the problem as water pumping comes to a grinding halt the moment there is a power cut. Prakash Lamba, Gurugram

Long power cuts

The shortage of power supply has left residents high and dry. With temperatures soaring with each passing day, the authorities concerned have failed to ensure round-the-clock supply, despite collection of all kind of taxes and bills on time from taxpayers. Though tall claims and assurances are made each year, they do not get reflected on the ground at the time when the need of electricity supply is the most. Power cuts prolong to three to four hours at a stretch or after every hour in localities like Greater Faridabad, making residents suffer. Sandeep, Faridabad

