Woman, 2 children killed in fire at south Delhi house

Three people, including two children and a woman, were found dead after a fire broke out in a house in B.K. Dutt Colony in south Delhi’s Lodhi Road area on Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

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According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call regarding the blaze was received at around 10.21 a.m. from B-Block, opposite Chawla Sweets, B.K. Dutt Colony.

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Fire tenders, including one water tender, one water bowser and one BFT, were rushed to the spot.

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The fire was reported in a house located on the third floor of the building.

At around 10.50 a.m., Station Officer Manoj informed the control room that three persons — two children and a woman — had been found dead on the third floor. Cooling operations were still underway at the time.

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A demand for a senior officer was made at 10.55 a.m., following which Assistant Divisional Officer Rajesh Shukla was dispatched to the scene.

At 11.10 a.m., a “stop” message was issued by the fire officer, indicating that the fire had been brought under control, while cooling operations continued.

The identities of the deceased and the cause of the fire are yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.