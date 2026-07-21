DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Woman, 2 children killed in fire at south Delhi house

Woman, 2 children killed in fire at south Delhi house

Blaze breaks out in third-floor flat at B.K. Dutt Colony on Lodhi Road; cause yet to be determined as investigation begins

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:58 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock.
Advertisement

Three people, including two children and a woman, were found dead after a fire broke out in a house in B.K. Dutt Colony in south Delhi’s Lodhi Road area on Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

Advertisement

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call regarding the blaze was received at around 10.21 a.m. from B-Block, opposite Chawla Sweets, B.K. Dutt Colony.

Advertisement

Fire tenders, including one water tender, one water bowser and one BFT, were rushed to the spot.

Advertisement

The fire was reported in a house located on the third floor of the building.

At around 10.50 a.m., Station Officer Manoj informed the control room that three persons — two children and a woman — had been found dead on the third floor. Cooling operations were still underway at the time.

Advertisement

A demand for a senior officer was made at 10.55 a.m., following which Assistant Divisional Officer Rajesh Shukla was dispatched to the scene.

At 11.10 a.m., a “stop” message was issued by the fire officer, indicating that the fire had been brought under control, while cooling operations continued.

The identities of the deceased and the cause of the fire are yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts