Woman, 3 kids consume rat poison; hospitalised

A woman and her three children allegedly consumed rat poison in Surya Vihar Phase 2 in Faridabad on Sunday. When their condition deteriorated, the woman’s daughter called the emergency helpline 112 for assistance. A police team reached the spot and rushed the four to the Civil Hospital, from where they were referred to a hospital in Delhi.

The woman’s daughter alleged that her father, who serves in the Indian Navy, physically abuses family members and questions her mother’s character. She claimed that the family was distressed by his alleged behaviour. The police are investigating the matter.

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According to the police, the incident took place in Surya Vihar Phase 2, in the Palla area of Faridabad. Sunil, a native of Bihar, serves in the Indian Navy and lives in the area with his wife, Mala, and their three children. Owing to his posting in Delhi, he often remains away from home for several days at a time.

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Mala works in the marketing department of a private company. The couple’s eldest daughter is 17 years old and studies in Class XI. Their 13-year-old son studies in Class VIII, while their 11-year-old son is in Class VII.

The daughter said that on Sunday morning, she was in her room on the terrace when her father allegedly snatched her mobile phone and used abusive language towards her and her mother.

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Distressed by the incident, her mother allegedly consumed rat poison in the afternoon and gave it to her three children as well. Soon afterwards, the condition of all four began to deteriorate. The daughter then called the emergency helpline 112 to alert the police. A police team reached the spot and took the woman and her children to the hospital for treatment. A senior police officer said doctors had referred all four patients to Delhi for further treatment. No complaint had been received in the matter so far. The officer said the police would take action in accordance with the law once a formal complaint was received.