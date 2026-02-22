Woman, 6-yr-old daughter found dead inside bed box

A woman and her six-year-old daughter were found dead inside a bed storage box at their residence in Ali Vihar, South Delhi, the police said on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Jyoti (35), wife of Sudarshan and a homemaker, and her six-year-old daughter.

Advertisement

The police said they received a PCR call at the Sarita Vihar police station around 10.30 pm on Friday regarding the incident.

Advertisement

After getting information, the police rushed to the spot and found a woman and her minor daughter lying unconscious. They were shifted to AIIMS where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Advertisement

Senior police officers, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), visited the spot soon after the recovery of the bodies.

Crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) members examined the spot and collected evidence.

Advertisement

According to police, initial examination did not show any external injuries on the bodies. However, the post-mortem conducted on Saturday indicated strangulation and smothering as the cause of death. Final post-mortem report is awaited.

During preliminary investigation and local inquiry, Deen Dayal (35), an accountant residing in the same building, has been identified as the prime suspect in the case.

The police said teams were conducting raids at multiple locations to trace and apprehend the accused. A case was registered and further investigation is underway.