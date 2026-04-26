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Home / Delhi / Woman advocate stabbed, hurt

Woman advocate stabbed, hurt

Cops conduct raids to trace missing husband

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:47 AM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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A senior woman advocate was allegedly stabbed in the Sonia Vihar area, with the police identifying her husband as the accused, who is currently absconding, an official said on Saturday.

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The incident was reported late on Wednesday in Sonia Vihar. After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and found the woman injured, who was initially taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and later referred to GTB Hospital. The victim (38) is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, the police said.

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A case has been registered at the Khajuri Khas police station, and an investigation has been initiated. Preliminary findings suggest that the victim’s husband is involved in the attack, the police said.

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Police teams have conducted multiple raids to trace the accused, who remains at large. Efforts are underway to apprehend him, the police said.

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