Woman alleges assault, threats to daughter by IAS officer’s son in Delhi

A woman has alleged that her daughter was assaulted and threatened by the son of a senior IAS officer at her house in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash-2, police sources said.

According to the police, the victim’s mother submitted an online complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police of South Delhi on Sunday, seeking an impartial investigation and protection for her daughter.

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According to the complaint, the woman and the accused had been involved in a dispute since July and he visited her residence on Friday to discuss the matter.

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The family alleged that around 11.30 pm on Saturday, household staff informed them of a quarrel between the two in a bathroom. When family members reached the spot, the man was allegedly assaulting the woman and pulling her hair, the complaint stated.

The complainant further alleged that the woman was mistreated after she refused to engage in sexual relations. She also alleged that the man took away the woman's mobile phone and threatened to upload private photographs and videos stored on the device online. The complaint also alleges that the woman was threatened with death.

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Following the incident, the family contacted the police through 112 emergency helpline. A PCR vehicle reached the residence in around 15 minutes, according to the complaint, after which the woman was taken to a government hospital in Malviya Nagar for medical examination.

The family has raised questions over the police response and the medical examination process and sought action against the accused.

In a separate appeal, the woman also alleged that the accused attempted to rape and strangulate her daughter and claimed that the Delhi Police had not registered an FIR due to the alleged influence of the accused's father.

These additional allegations and the claims regarding political influence have not been independently verified.

The available copy of the complaint also does not independently establish the alleged relationship between the woman’s daughter and the son of the IAS officer.

The allegations in the complaint could not be independently verified. Further details, including medical findings and police action, were not immediately available.