Woman alleges molestation by Delhi cop during protest

A woman content creator’s complaint alleging a senior Delhi Police officer assaulted her, touched her inappropriately and pushed her while she was recording a protest detention has put the force under scrutiny over women’s safety, accountability and complaint handling against its personnel.

The woman, who identified herself as a content creator, alleged in a video that ACP Vivek Bhagat assaulted her while she was filming the detention of Neha Bora. The woman said she subsequently went to the Parliament Street police station to lodge an FIR but had been waiting there for about three and a half hours without one being registered.

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The allegation has not been independently established. The police, however, confirmed that a complaint had been filed. A police officer later addressed the gathering outside the station and said an FIR would be registered only after an inquiry into the complaint. The matter, police said, would be handed over to a woman police officer.

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The response assumes significance because the immediate question is no longer merely what happened during the protest, but how the police deal with an allegation against one of their own officers.

Under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, a preliminary inquiry can be conducted, with prior permission from an officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police, in cognisable offences punishable with three years or more but less than seven years. Such an inquiry has to be completed within 14 days.

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Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which covers assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, carries imprisonment of one to five years.

The development also brings the episode back into the wider story of policing the CJP protests. Bhagat is the same ACP who was injured during clashes around the agitation in July. The Delhi Police had then said he was attacked with stones and other projectiles. Reports recorded injuries to several police personnel.

Outside the Parliament Street police station, media personnel and content creators gathered in support of the complainant. The police warned the gathering to disperse, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 and saying detention could follow.

The case now places two responsibilities side by side - maintaining order during protests and ensuring that a complaint alleging misconduct by a police officer receives a transparent, legally compliant response.

Rahul questions cops over allegations

Rahul Gandhi in a post on X said: “A female journalist has accused a police officer of misconduct at Jantar Mantar”. For hours, hundreds of journalists have been sitting there with just one demand that an FIR be registered. Isn’t that the basic duty of the police? They haven’t even done that.

Today itself, hundreds of people were taken into custody at Jantar Mantar. There are allegations of misconduct with women protesters.

“And this isn’t the first time. We’ve seen video evidence before of police officers engaging in disgusting misconduct with women. The Delhi Police come under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Amit Shah ji, where are you? You have to answer for this,” Rahul said.