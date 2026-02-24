DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Woman alleges sexual assault

Woman alleges sexual assault

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:56 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 35-year-old woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a local snacks vendor in the Rohini area of Delhi, the police said on Monday.

Advertisement

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Rohini, approached the police station in Vijay Vihar to lodge a complaint against a man identified as Chintu, alias Rakesh, popularly known in the locality as “Chintu Momos Wala.”

Advertisement

The complainant stated that she had known the accused for nearly 15 years.

Advertisement

In her statement, the woman alleged that on February 20, at around 5.30 pm, the accused asked her to accompany him to his house on the pretext of arranging tuition for his children. However, upon reaching the house, she found that no one else was present.

She further alleged that the accused intoxicated her and sexually assaulted her.

Advertisement

After the incident, he reportedly dropped her near her residence.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts