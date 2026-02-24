Woman alleges sexual assault

A 35-year-old woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a local snacks vendor in the Rohini area of Delhi, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Rohini, approached the police station in Vijay Vihar to lodge a complaint against a man identified as Chintu, alias Rakesh, popularly known in the locality as “Chintu Momos Wala.”

The complainant stated that she had known the accused for nearly 15 years.

In her statement, the woman alleged that on February 20, at around 5.30 pm, the accused asked her to accompany him to his house on the pretext of arranging tuition for his children. However, upon reaching the house, she found that no one else was present.

She further alleged that the accused intoxicated her and sexually assaulted her.

After the incident, he reportedly dropped her near her residence.