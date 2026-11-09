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Home / Delhi / Woman arrested at IGI Airport for smuggling 3 kg of suspected ganja worth Rs 1.04 crore

Woman arrested at IGI Airport for smuggling 3 kg of suspected ganja worth Rs 1.04 crore

The passenger was arrested on October 30 under Section 43(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:40 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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The substance found in the pouches tested positive for ganja/marijuana and weighed 2,988.7 grams.
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Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi have arrested a woman passenger for allegedly smuggling nearly 3 kg of suspected ganja, valued at approximately Rs 1.04 crore, from Bangkok.

According to Customs officials, the passenger arrived at Terminal 3 of the airport from Bangkok on October 30. Based on profiling, she was diverted from the green channel for a baggage examination.

During the search of her grey coloured trolley bag, officials recovered two polythene pouches concealed inside it. The substance found in the pouches tested positive for ganja/marijuana and weighed 2,988.7 grams (net weight). Its estimated value was approximately Rs 104 lakh, officials said.

The passenger was arrested around 10 am on October 30 under Section 43(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The suspected ganja, along with the concealment material and packaging, was seized under Section 43(a) of the Act.

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Officials said the passenger had allegedly violated Section 8 of the NDPS Act, with the offences punishable under Sections 20, 23 and 29 of the Act.

Further investigation into the matter is under way, Customs officials said.

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