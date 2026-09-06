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Home / Delhi / Woman arrested for stealing jewellery, cash worth lakhs in Gurugram

Woman arrested for stealing jewellery, cash worth lakhs in Gurugram

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PTI
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:42 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Gurugram police have arrested a woman in connection with the theft of jewellery and cash worth lakhs of rupees from a neighbour's house in Naya Gaon and recovered jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh and Rs 20,960 in cash from her, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, a woman had lodged a complaint that an unidentified person stole cash and jewellery from her house in Naya Gaon on August 31. A case was subsequently registered at Bhondsi police station.

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During the investigation, police arrested Poonam, 37, a resident of Naya Gaon, from the Bhondsi area on September 2. She was produced before a court and taken on two days' police remand.

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"During police interrogation, it was revealed that the accused belonged to the complainant's village and both families were already known to each other. Driven by greed, she committed the theft while the complainant and her family were away from home. We are questioning the accused woman," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

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