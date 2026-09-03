Woman arriving from Toronto nabbed at Delhi airport, gold jewellery worth Rs 2 crore seized

Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here have booked a 46-year-old Indian woman who arrived from Toronto, Canada, for carrying gold jewellery weighing over 1.3 kg, officials said.

According to the Customs Department, the passenger arrived at the airport on August 24. A search led to the recovery of the jewellery.

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Officials said the market value of the jewellery is Rs 2.18 crore.

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A case was registered on August 25.