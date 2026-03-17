Woman assaulted, gold bangle snatched in daylight robbery in east Delhi; CCTV clip goes viral

A woman was allegedly assaulted and robbed of her gold bangle by four motorcycle-borne men in broad daylight in east Delhi's Krishna Nagar area on Tuesday morning, with a purported CCTV footage of the incident going viral on social media platforms, police said.

Advertisement

The viral CCTV clip shows the accused assaulting the woman, snatching her gold bangle and even brandishing a firearm when another person tries to intervene.

Advertisement

The incident took place around 7:15 am when the woman, identified as Kanika Mehta, had just dropped off her daughter at a school bus stop and was about to leave on her scooter.

Advertisement

According to police, four unidentified people, riding two stolen motorcycles and wearing helmets, approached the victim and surrounded her.

"One of the accused struck her with a blunt object, while another brandished a firearm to intimidate her before snatching her gold bangle," a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

The officer said the woman sustained minor injuries during the incident. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused.

Recounting the incident, Mehta said the attackers demanded she remove her gold bangle, but she resisted.

"After dropping my daughter, four men on two motorcycles surrounded me. They asked me to remove my gold bangle. I resisted, but one of them took out a pistol and tried to scare me. I kept struggling, and during the scuffle, I suffered injuries to my nails," she said.

She alleged that the accused holding the gun hit her on the head with the butt of the weapon while threatening to shoot her.

"After they hit me, I fell on the ground and they snatched my bangle and fled. When I tried to chase them, they fired a round in the air," she added.

Police said the motorcycles used in the crime were found to be stolen, and teams have been formed to trace the accused using CCTV footage from the area.