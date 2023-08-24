Woman attacks delivery boy, held

New Delhi, August 23
A delivery executive was attacked with a knife allegedly by a woman after he asked her for an address in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, the police said on Wednesday.
A case was registered in this regard and the woman, 40-year-old Savita Bhatia, arrested and sent to judicial custody.
