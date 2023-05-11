Woman beats mother-in-law to death using frying pan in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, May 10

A 48-year-old woman allegedly beat her mother-in-law to death using a frying pan in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, the police have said and suspect that the accused might have grown frustrated with taking care of the 86-year-old who was suffering from arthritis.

On April 28, a person informed the police that his friend's mother Hasi Som fell in her flat and was bleeding, police said.

Surjit Som (51), his wife Sarmishta Som (48) and their 16-year-old daughter have been living with her at Swastik Residency in Neb Sarai since 2014.

A senior police officer said the family hails from Kolkata and his mother was living in the West Bengal capital alone till March 2022 when he brought her to Delhi. He rented a flat for her in front of his own, the officer said.

When the police reached the spot, they found Hasi Som lying in the kitchen with multiple injuries on her face and skull, the police said. Surjit said his mother was suffering from arthritis for a long time and had problems walking.

The CCTV footage revealed that around 10:30 am on April 28, Sarmishta entered Hasi Som's flat with a frying pan. She went behind the deceased in the kitchen which was out of CCTV coverage and dealt several blows to her. The elderly woman's cries could be heard on the CCTV recording. A case under IPC section 302 has been registered.