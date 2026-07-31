Woman booked for murder of lover

The decomposed body of a 36-year-old painter was recovered from his lover’s rented room in the Domka mohalla of Anangpur village in Faridabad. Police said a mark on the deceased’s neck indicated a cut inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon.

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Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, police at Surajkund police station registered a murder case against the deceased’s lover.

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According to police, the deceased, Sadaqat Ali, was a native of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh. He had been living in a rented room in Anangpur village for about four months and was working as a painter at Omaxe Society.

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According to the complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother, Nazakat Ali, Anita, a native of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, was also living as a tenant in the same accommodation. She worked as a cleaner at Omaxe Society. The two became acquainted, and their relationship grew over time. When the landlord learnt about their relationship, he asked Anita to vacate the room.

“About 15 days ago, Anita rented a new room in the Domka mohalla of Anangpur village, and my brother Sadaqat used to visit her there. On July 23, my brother left home saying he was going to Aligarh but never returned. His mobile phone also became unreachable. When I questioned Anita over the phone, she denied that Sadaqat had come to her. Later, Sadaqat’s body was found in her room. Anita, along with another person, summoned Sadaqat to her rented room, murdered him about four or five days ago, and fled after locking the room from the outside,” Nazakat Ali said in his complaint.

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“An FIR for murder has been registered against the suspect, Anita. We are investigating the matter, and the picture will become clear soon,” said Inspector Prahlad Singh, Station House Officer of Surajkund police station.