DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Woman chokes 1-yr-old nephew to death at park

Woman chokes 1-yr-old nephew to death at park

Boy came with his mother to visit maternal family during Ramzan

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:00 PM Feb 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock.
Advertisement

A 30-year-old woman allegedly choked her one-year-old nephew to death at a park in the Mukherjee Nagar area of northwest Delhi, the police said on Friday.

Advertisement

According to the police, the child, along with his mother, came to visit his maternal family during Ramzan. His aunt reportedly took him to a nearby park close to their home to play.

Advertisement

The police said they received a PCR call from the boy’s maternal uncle around 1:30 pm after neighbours witnessed the woman allegedly choking the child in the park near the family’s residence. A neighbour rushed the child to Nulife Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Advertisement

The boy had come with his mother from Old Seelampur to the maternal’s home during Ramzan, a senior police officer said.

The police said the child’s aunt was found unconscious at the crime scene and was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for a medical examination.

Advertisement

Videos recorded by local residents after the incident show the woman sitting listlessly on the ground near the park, holding the child’s body in her lap, while a man attempts to wake the boy. Rahul, one of the gardeners at the park, said the incident took place while he and other gardeners were preparing to have lunch.

“We were just sitting for lunch when we heard a commotion,” he said. “We saw a woman, who appeared unconscious and lived in a nearby flat, sitting on the ground with a child beside her. She was holding the boy in her lap,” he said.

During preliminary inquiry, the police said the woman’s family claimed that she suffered from mental health issues. However, officers said they are awaiting her regaining consciousness before questioning her.

The police have initiated legal proceedings in connection with the case, and further investigation is underway. More details are awaited.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts