Woman chokes 1-yr-old nephew to death at park

A 30-year-old woman allegedly choked her one-year-old nephew to death at a park in the Mukherjee Nagar area of northwest Delhi, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the child, along with his mother, came to visit his maternal family during Ramzan. His aunt reportedly took him to a nearby park close to their home to play.

The police said they received a PCR call from the boy’s maternal uncle around 1:30 pm after neighbours witnessed the woman allegedly choking the child in the park near the family’s residence. A neighbour rushed the child to Nulife Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The boy had come with his mother from Old Seelampur to the maternal’s home during Ramzan, a senior police officer said.

The police said the child’s aunt was found unconscious at the crime scene and was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for a medical examination.

Videos recorded by local residents after the incident show the woman sitting listlessly on the ground near the park, holding the child’s body in her lap, while a man attempts to wake the boy. Rahul, one of the gardeners at the park, said the incident took place while he and other gardeners were preparing to have lunch.

“We were just sitting for lunch when we heard a commotion,” he said. “We saw a woman, who appeared unconscious and lived in a nearby flat, sitting on the ground with a child beside her. She was holding the boy in her lap,” he said.

During preliminary inquiry, the police said the woman’s family claimed that she suffered from mental health issues. However, officers said they are awaiting her regaining consciousness before questioning her.

The police have initiated legal proceedings in connection with the case, and further investigation is underway. More details are awaited.