Woman clubbed to death for rejecting marriage proposal

  • Delhi
The suspect in Delhi Police custody; and (inset) victim Nargis.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 28

A 25-year-old woman was brutally murdered with an iron rod in a park at Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Friday. The deceased, identified as Nargis, was allegedly murdered by her distant cousin as he wanted to marry her, but the victim’s family rejected his proposal because he did not have a proper job.

law & order in shambles

Two such incidents have happened in the past 24 hours in Delhi. A girl was shot dead in Dabri, while another was beaten to death in Malviya Nagar. The girl’s murder in broad daylight shows how unsafe women and girls are in the Capital. The law and order situation is in a shambles. Swati Maliwal, dcw chief

The suspect identified as Irfan (28), who worked as a delivery agent, surrendered before the police and was arrested thereafter.

The Delhi Police said they found the iron rod used in the crime lying next to the deceased’s body. “As per the preliminary investigation, there are head injuries. The suspect has already been arrested and further investigation is underway,” a senior police officer said.

The Delhi Police said the suspect was tracking the girl and was aware that she would come to Malviya Nagar for coaching. “The suspect waylaid the girl in Malviya Nagar and later attacked her with an Iron rod,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (South Delhi) Chandan Chowdhary said. He said the boy was disturbed after his proposal was rejected and the girl stopped talking to him or taking his calls. The suspect’s anger was compounded by the fact that no one else in her family was agreeing for the marriage either.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal, taking a suo-moto cognisance, has issued a notice to the Delhi Police over the murder.

In the notice, the DCW chief has sought an action-taken report on the matter. The Commission has asked the Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR, along with details of an arrest made in the matter. The DCW chief said, “Why is the Central Government not able to fix the accountability of the police on crimes against women and girls? I request the Central Government to call a high-level meeting of the Centre, Delhi Government and Delhi Police so as to fix the accountability of the authorities.”

