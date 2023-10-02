Woman constable dies by suicide in south Delhi’s Mehrauli

PTI

New Delhi, October 2

A 26-year-old woman constable of Delhi Police allegedly hanged herself at her rented apartment in Mehrauli area of south Delhi, police said on Monday.

The incident was reported to police on Monday morning.

"It was found that the victim, hailing from Mizoram, who was posted as a constable at Kishangarh police station died by suicide at her rented apartment in Mehrauli area. She hanged herself," police said.

Police have sent the body for autopsy.